



Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and now based in the U.S., darkwave and goth/rock act The Awakening has unveiled a new music video for “Zero Down” from the band’s new album, This Alchemy. With the video directed by vocalist/songwriter Ashton Nyte, the musician explains the song’s lyrics to be about “various indignities suffered by many artists once they have passed, all for clickbait or more sensational headline,” the melodramatic and theatrical video intended “to capture the manic insanity and insensitivity of it all.” Nyte goes on to point the finger at fans, managers, record labels, and the media for the posthumous exploitation of “rockstars” and those “we were supposedly enamored with.”







Following 2018’s Chasm, This Alchemy marks the tenth full-length album from The Awakening and will be released on May 28 via Intervention Arts; Nyte calls the record “a new creative chapter for The Awakening,” the album arrives less than a year after his solo album and book of poetry and short stories, Waiting For a Voice. Additionally, Nyte has been a prominent collaborator with the likes of Mark Gemini Thwaite in his MGT project, as well as Michael Ciravolo’s Beauty in Chaos. This Alchemy can be purchased via The Awakening’s webstore in digital and CD formats.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)