



Following the release of the band’s latest album, This Alchemy, darkwave and goth/rock act The Awakening has unveiled a new music video for “A Victory of Love.” Originally written by German synthpop act Alphaville, The Awakening front man Ashton Nyte states that the cover is not a reinvention, but rather a celebration of what he calls “a powerful, dynamic song to sing.” He adds that he hopes to introduce the song to new audiences, with the black & white video acting as a cinematic ode to classic gothic literature and an homage to film noir. Following up on “Zero Down,” “A Victory of Love” marks the second single from This Alchemy, which was released on May 28 and can be purchased in digital and CD formats from The Awakening’s webstore.







In addition, Ashton Nyte has announced that he will be embarking on his Acoustic Alchemy Tour of the U.S., starting in October of this year. Stating that he is fully vaccinated and excited to perform live again, the tour will feature a range of show options “from intimate house concerts to larger theatrical events,” with the set focusing on his two most recent albums, along with selections from throughout his back catalog of solo material, The Awakening, collaborations, and other odd tracks; further details can be found on his website. He concludes, “It should go without saying that I am very eager to perform in Europe, South Africa, and the rest of the world again and look forward to confirming 2022 dates as possible.”

The Awakening

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Ashton Nyte

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Intervention Arts

Website



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)