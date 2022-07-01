



Even before taking on the mantle of a solo artist/producer and signing to FiXT in 2018, Brandon Smith had established The Anix as a force to be reckoned with in the electro/rock underground, with the 2008 release of Demolition City standing as one of the band’s prime achievements. Now, Smith has announced a new edition of the album, showcasing not only a full remaster of the original 10 tracks, but supplemented by several demos created between 2005 and 2011, with several featuring former band member Christopher “Kit” Yarber. Among the most popular tracks from Demolition City is “The Game,” with the remastered version now acting as the album’s first single; commenting that the song was a fan favorite on tour, Smith explains, “I wanted to capture more of the style that the original demo was written in, which was also the way we performed it live – more electronics/programming and vocoder has been added to the track using the original demo file archives.” Other notable tracks on the record include “Bullets Without a Gun,” “Even If It Kills Me,” and “The Ghost of Me and You,” all three of which can be preview streamed on Bandcamp; Demolition City also features “Long Way Out” and “She Lives In the Dark,” both of which were re-recorded for the band’s subsequent 2011 album Sleepwalker, while an earlier version of “The Game” appeared on the preceding Play, Dance, Repeat from 2005. With updated cover art created by Smith, the remastered edition of Demolition City will be released on July 15 via FiXT, with pre-orders available now via Bandcamp.





The Anix

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

FiXT

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)