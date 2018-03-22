The Anix signs with FiXT for multi-album record and management deal, announces new single





Independent electronic label FiXT has added to its expansive roster of genre-defying artists with the signing of Los Angeles electro/rock band The Anix. Fronted by Brandon Smith, The Anix has entered into a multi-album deal with the prominent Detroit based label, with plans to release new music each month throughout the rest of 2018, beginning with the “Fight the Future” single on April 6. The signing of The Anix also marks the project’s transition from a band to solo project as Smith has been the sole consistent member and songwriter throughout its many incarnations, originally starting the project with brother Logan Smith and longtime friend Chris Dinger in 2000. Previously, The Anix had signed with prominent goth/industrial label Cleopatra Records, releasing Sleepwalker in 2011, followed up by the March, 2017 release of Ephemeral. Pre-orders of the Fight the Future single and T-shirt are available via The Anix’s website and the FiXT webstore.

The Anix

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

FiXT

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)