



“I’ve always struggled with a bi-polar writing style,” states Brandon Smith, with his latest single as The Anix continuing down its established blend of melodic rock and electronic sounds. “My Eyes” marks the artist’s second single of 2021 after “Want U Like I Do,” a track he described as “in the vein of something The Weeknd or Moderat might do,” prompting the harder rock edge and more guitar-driven sound of the new single; stemming from a desire to pursue a slower, more “shoegaze direction” with the track, Smith further comments, “The track has this dusty western sounding guitar riff that comes in and out throughout the song, which I think makes this great juxtaposition against the more tech elements and futuristic tones in the rest of the song.” “My Eyes” also marks the third independent single after the summer 2020 release of Graphite, his third full-length album for the FiXT imprint, following the “Unveil” single in November, and the aforementioned “Want U Like I Do” this past January; the single is available to purchase via Bandcamp, along with a visualizer clip on YouTube.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)