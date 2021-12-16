



Brandon Smith has kept busy throughout 2021 with a myriad of singles and collaborations, and it all comes to a head early in the new year with the release of Revenge, his latest full-length album as The Anix. Preceding its release is the “Below” single, emphasizing the futuristic electro/grunge style the band has become known for, designed by Smith to “capture the early days I spent in playing music in the garage, where the drums were too loug, and the guitars were cheap.” He goes on to explain that the main riff of “Below” was originally composed on synthesizer, but then translated to guitar, the song acting as one of the final tracks to signal the impending album.







Revenge is due for release on January 14, 2022 via FiXT Radium, with digital pre-orders available now via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore; it is the fourth full-length album from The Anix since signing with the prominent indie label, following 2020’s Graphite, Hologram in 2019, and 2018’s Shadow_Movement. “Below” marks the twelfth single release from Revenge, which features appearances by Julien-K, Intrelock, INHUMAN, and Blush Response.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)