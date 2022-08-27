



This past July saw the release of a newly remastered edition of The Anix’s 2008 album Demolition City, but Brandon Smith isn’t looking backward by any stretch as he has unveiled the music video for his latest single, “Spit You Out.” Released on Friday, August 26, and available via all major streaming outlets, including Bandcamp, the song is in Smith’s words, “about the violent ability people have to mentally destroy each other, and the impact your environment can have on your mental health.” Even as the song is laced with Smith’s influences from the ’90s, the song presents the L.A. producer’s forward-thinking blend of edgy electronics with grinding guitars, topped off by passionate and provocative lyrics, with “Spit You Out” acting as the first single to The Anix’s forthcoming NIGHTVISION album; “The majority of my influences come from the alt. rock scene of 1994,” Smith further explains, citing the production stylings of Steve Albini especially as a key point of reference for his approach of “Huge drums, a more raw-sounding vocal, big guitars, but with modern bass and synth techniques for massive sonics.”







Accompanying the single is the music video for “Spit You Out,” which takes The Anix even further into references from the past; filmed by the band’s former drummer Oscar Gutierrez, Smith is further joined in the video by former band mates Logan Smith and Chris Dinger, presenting The Anix as a fully-fledged band similar to its previous incarnation as it existed from 2001 to 2018. “The video explores an idea which can take place in the very near future,” Smith states, “where tormented individuals find a reality escape mechanism through a virtual world… but what if the virtual world you create starts impacting and distorting your actual reality?”







NIGHTVISION is expected for release in early 2023 via FiXT, marking the first album of new material from The Anix after 2022’s Revenge.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)