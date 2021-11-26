



Following merely two weeks since the electro/rock act’s last collaborative single, The Anix has unveiled the latest effort from his Intrelock project with DJ Emmanuella, titled “Pretend.” A hybrid of industrialized techno with the rockier pop sensibilities of his main project, Brandon Smith explains, “I wanted the song to feel like two forces fighting against each other, almost like a back and forth battle.” As such, his grittier voice exchanges with Emmanuella’s wispy tone that not only presents an ethereal and emotive atmosphere, but also retains Intrelock’s more abstract qualities, “focusing more on creating a mood than highlighting talents.” Released on November 24, “Pretend” is available via Bandcamp, Spotify, and all other major platforms via FiXT Radium.











Intrelock made its debut earlier in 2021 with the release of the “Inside Out” single, followed by the Mirror Mirror EP, and then the “Warrior” single. Most recently, The Anix unveiled the “Quicksand” collaboration with INHUMAN on November 12.

The Anix

Intrelock

DJ Emmanuella

FiXT Radium

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)