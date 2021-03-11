



Having released his third album with the FiXT imprint in 2020 and continuing a steady stream of singles, The Anix founder Brandon Smith has now embarked on a new proejct with vocalist DJ Emmanuella, called Interlock. Inspired by the likes of Ladytron, Crystal Castles, Grimes, and Moderat, the experimental side project presents a blend of “part magical dark fantasy, part urban nightmare,” drawing heavily on Smith’s intricate production and songwriting, with Emmanuella’s mechanical yet emotive melodies taking centerstage, the duo referring to the style as “Anti-Pop.” Born from “the process of opposites” with contrasting moods and tonal colors, the project released in February the Mirror Mirror EP, featuring the title track and the “Untie Me” B-side, preceded by the “Inside Out” single in January; all three tracks are available to preview on YouTube, with plans for an EP and/or a full-length album to follow later in 2021.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)