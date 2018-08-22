The Anix announces sixth full-length album, first on FiXT





Having transitioned from a full band to the solo project of Brandon Smith, electro/rock project The Anix now announces the sixth full-length album, Shadow_Movement, due for release on October 19 via FiXT. Signing to the prominent electronic imprint earlier this year, The Anix has been steadily releasing a stream of singles to preview Shadow_Movement, including “Fight the Future,” “Come Back Down,” “This Machine,” and “Black Space,” each showcasing Smith’s signature emotive vocals amid immersive electronics and powerfully engaging guitar riffs. Set in a cyberpunk world, Shadow_Movement follows the struggles of a rogue agent – the “Interchanger” – against the oppression of “machines of industry and influence,” passing through shadowy and foreign lands without ally or connection, eventually rallying listeners to aide him in his fight. Smith culls from a variety of sci-fi, anime, and counterculture influences to inspire the album’s defiant and dystopian story, with the anthemic message, “They can’t stop us.”







Pre-orders for Shadow_Movement launch on September 28 via the FiXT webstore and Bandcamp.

