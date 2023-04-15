



The past several singles from The Anix have seen Brandon Smith returning to the band’s earliest influences in ’90s alt. rock and grunge, now culminating in the band’s fifth album with the FiXT imprint. With “Cut Me” serving as the latest indication of what Nightvision has to offer, the record is now available to pre-order digitally via Bandcamp, due to arrive on June 2; presenting a decidedly cyberpunk rendition of the aforementioned grunge and alternative sounds that guided much of The Anix’s earliest output, Nightvision features a cover of Björk’s “Army of Me,” as well as the track “Vitamin D,” featuring additional synths by FiXT founder Klayton (Celldweller, Circle of Dust, Scandroid) and drums by Kellii Scott. The videos for the introductory “Spit You Out” single also saw Smith once again collaborating with past band members like Oscar Gutierrez, Logan Smith, and Chris Dinger. Other singles from Nightvision include “See Nothing,” “Just Like You,” “Frozen Waves,” and “Bleach.” The album follows up on 2022’s Revenge, as well as the reissue of The Anix’s Demolition City from 2008.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)