



With the completion of a U.S. tour earlier this year, pioneering industrial act Test Dept has announced the release of two remix companions to the band’s acclaimed Disturbance. Featuring remixes by KK Null, JD Twitch, Wrangler, Imperial Black Unit, and Shelley Parker, the Disturbance Disordered remix album is due for digital release on November 22 via One Little Indian Records, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp; as a preview, the JD Twitch remix of “Full Spectrum Dominance” is available to stream now. The corresponding White Label EP, which features three tracks from Disturbance Disordered along with an instrumental version of the JD Twitch remix, will be released digitally and on vinyl the preceding day, November 21; pre-orders are also available via Bandcamp.











Disturbance was released on March 1, marking the first full-length album from Test Dept in over 20 years. The band subsequently toured in support of the album, including a headlining appearance at this year’s ColdWaves VIII in Chicago. An InterView with Test Dept founders Graham Cunnington and Paul Jamrozy will be appearing within ReGen ‘s pages very soon… stay tuned!

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)