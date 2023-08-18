



Thomas Mark Anthony made quite an impression with the release of the long-awaited Terminal debut Blacken the Skies in early 2021. Now, the band has revealed a taste of the follow-up album in “The Sin of the Sanctified,” the first single off the forthcoming sophomore album. With martial drums and distorted swaths of guitar and synth, the track further exemplifies Terminal’s mix of glam, goth, and grind, the grimy and guttural vocals asking, “How many guns would Jesus buy?” The song arrives one full week before the album’s release date of August 25, with The New Republic draws inspiration from Plato’s Republic, with Anthony’s lyrics taking on themes of an unjust society in which democracy is ill-equipped against tyranny and demagogues. The New Republic is dedicated to the memory of Metropolis Records founder Dave Heckman, with pre-orders available now in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)