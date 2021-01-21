



After releasing several singles and releasing the “Deadline” music video, South African industrial and glam rock act Terminal has signed with Metropolis Records for the release of the band’s long awaited debut album, Blacken the Skies. Led by songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Thomas Mark Anthony, the band’s music stems from his lifelong stance as an anti-apartheid and civil rights activist, with the album focusing on the “tragically timeless” themes of authoritarianism, the silence and subjugation of the press, racial injustice, climate collapse, all serving as “the soundtrack to a world unbalanced, reeling and spinning out of control, running out of time.” Anthony also emphasizes an economy of songwriting as each of the record’s 12 tracks clock in at under four minutes, the artist stating that “Every track has to be a strong song first and foremost,” and that “If you can’t say it in four minutes, it’s not worth saying.” Mastered by Dirk Steyer, Blacken the Skies is due for release on February 5 in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)