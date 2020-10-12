



Hailing from South Africa by way of Canada is Terminal, fronted by songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Thomas Mark Anthony, with the release of the band’s first official music video, “Deadline.” Directed by Heather Rosenfeldt of the Bryn Mawr Film Institute and written as a tribute to journalists around the world who have been ostracized, arrested and imprisoned, or even murdered for bringing truth to the masses, the song showcases Terminal’s blend of industrial and glam rock; as a lifelong anti-apartheid and civil rights activist and former member of the South African National Defense Force, Anthony draws on themes of authoritarianism, climate change, free speech, and late stage capitalism in Terminal’s music, backed by live musicians Jessica Choi on drums and David Ross Phillips on keyboards. “Deadline” is available on Bandcamp now and will be featured on the band’s upcoming debut album, Blacken the Skies, mastered by Dirk Steyer; each of the album’s 12 tracks clock in at under four minutes, with Terminal stating, “If you can’t say it in four minutes, it’s not worth saying.” The band is currently seeking distribution for the album’s release, with plans to resume live performances in North America and Europe when the pandemic restrictions are lifted.









