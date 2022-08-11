



For over two decades, Terence Fixmer has cultivated a formidable reputation in techno and EBM as a producer, remixer, and live performer. For his latest solo outing, titled Shifting Signals, he has signed with the eminent Mute label, releasing as its introductory single “Corne de Brume.” As its title suggests, the song takes on the characteristics of a foghorn, a moody and atmospheric synth-driven haze about which Fixmer explains, “I was imagining a boat sailing off somewhere into the distance.” Adding to its noisy and pulsating loops of sawtooth ambience is an evocative video, the imagery of clouds and ships in the icy ocean effectively complementing the song.







Shifting Signals is due for release via Mute on December 2 in digital, CD, and double-vinyl formats. As Fixmer elaborates, the album was sparked by his childhood viewing of the 1979 horror/sci-fi classic ALIEN, stating that he “was totally traumatized, but at the same time fascinated by it.” As such, the film’s imagery played a role in Fixmer’s exploration of moody and unknowable cosmic vistas, with the artist commenting that “I wanted give people a direct movie image in their head when they listen to it.” Shifting Signals is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp and the Mute webstore. Fixmer also has a series of live dates in Belgium, France, and Switzerland scheduled throughout the month of September.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)