



After making its debut earlier this year, French quintet Ten56. has at last unveiled its debut EP, titled Downer Part 1, along with the band’s fourth single, “Kimo.” Continuing the group’s path of creating “a new level of uncomfortably heavy,” “Kimo” marks the EP’s closing track with the visuals further presenting the philosophy of “more is always more.” Front man Aaron Matts explains that it was a conscious decision to release the video and the preceding singles in this order, emphasizing the intent for the band’s first record “to be listened to at full volume, from front to back, and for the user to really slip into a sense of claustrophobic discomfort.” In addition, the singles and EP format showcases the immediacy of Ten56., rather than releasing a longer album every few years, with Matts concluding, “I have absolutely no patience, generally speaking.” The video for “Kimo” was directed by Danny Louzon at Anubis Production, the single following “Diazepam,” “Boy,” and “Sick Dog,” all of which available individually via Bandcamp.







Blending metalcore with industrialized electronic textures, Ten56. was formed following Aaron Matts’ departure from Betraying the Martyrs; the band is rounded out by bassist Nicolas Delestrade (Novelists FR), drummer Arnaud Verrier (Uneven Structure), and guitarists Luka Garotin (Earth Trip) and Quentin Godet (Kadinja). As the culmination of more than a year of silent production, the Downer Part 1 EP was released on November 25 via Out of Line Music, and is available now on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)