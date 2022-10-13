



Ten56. has proven to be a formidable entity in the current waves of metalcore, defying the boundaries of genre with the incorporation of hip-hop and industrial textures while pursuing themes as heavy as the band’s sound. With the Parisian quintet’s dual music video release of “Traumadoll + RLS,” the group addresses issues of mental distress and substance abuse, with vocalist Aaron Matts using the song as a means to be “completely honest with my band mates, fans, and anyone else who comes across this track.” Drawing on his own experiences with self-medicating and the stigmas of seeking professional help, the video shifts from the unbridled aggression of “Traumadoll” to the mellow and introspective “RLS,” with Matts also explaining that “Our sound is our identity, but the possibilities in which we express ourselves within it are endless.”







The video for “Traumadoll + RLS” was directed by Ten56. with Danny Louzon and Fle0, with the audio mixed by Martin Gronnier and guitarist Luka Garotin; the “Traumadoll” single was released today, October 13, via Out of Line Music and can be purchased/streamed on Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, with “RLS” soon to follow. The video marks Ten56.’s second release of 2022 after the “Yenta” single this past March, both presenting the band’s new material after the Downer Part 1 debut EP released in November of 2021.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)