



Based in Brooklyn, NY, Texan artist Dorian Domi has announced his latest release under the ambient and experimental moniker of Televangelist, titled Daydream Abraxas. Mastered by Joshua Eustis (The Black Queen, Telefon Tel Aviv), and mixed by Paul Corley (Prurient, Sigur Rós), the predominantly instrumental concept record follows themes of mental illness and the psychosis and duality that results from trauma; drawing from a diverse range of influences – from the Challenger disaster of 1986, the paintings of Hieronymus Bosch, the 1983 film Videodrome, neuroscientist Daniel Johnston, and the music of Beak and The Locust – and showcasing 11 songs culled from an initial set of 350, Domi calls Daydream Abraxas a “pretty album” in spite of its harsh tonal qualities, further explaining that, “I believe the runtime feels like it distorts the deeper you listen.”







Due for release on November 19, Daydream Abraxas is now available for pre-order on Bandcamp, where the track “Leland Palmer” – named for the Twin Peaks character and featuring guest appearances by hip-hop artists Wolfie Warship and rapper/producer Kool Keith – can be preview streamed; a video for the track, created in collaboration with Jarrod Ajhar, is available to view on YouTube. Additionally, a video for the album track “Scythe” will be making its premiere after the album’s release.





Televangelist

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)