



With a new album looming on the horizon, Irish electronic duo Telefís has joined forces with celebrated bassist Jah Wobble for the complementary Falun Gong Dancer EP. Offering up three new renditions of the “Falun Gong Dancer” single originally released in December, the EP expands on the band’s collaborative dynamic – with Garret “Jacknife” Lee based in Los Angeles and Cathal Coughlan in London – as the album’s gestation began in 2020 with the trading of files and ideas between the two during lockdown; with Wobble calling it “an honor” to have been involved in the EP, his signature bass grooves and dub sensibilities adding to the song’s pensive and introspective ambience, he goes to say, “This seemingly simple, sweet naive video speaks volumes – the ancestral trek; rural Ireland to the dancehalls, pubs, and crowded rented rooms of tough uncompromising London, all captured in a dub prism.” Lee, who laments that despite attempts to study and mimic Wobble’s style had not proved fruitful, adds that “We are still shocked that he agreed to collaborate with us and are excited for it to be heard,” while Coughlan goes on to say, “The song was already a high-point of the first Telefís album, but in this version, it goes somewhere else entirely thanks to JW’s signature contribution.”











The Falun Gong Dancer EP was released today, January 21, and is available on Bandcamp and all major digital platforms. The original version of “Falun Gong Dancer” was released on December 3, marking the third single from the forthcoming a hAon album, following “We Need” and “Mister Imperator,” released in September and November, respectively. a hAon is due to arrive on March 4 via Dimple Discs in digital, CD, and vinyl formats – the CD digipak is limited to 300 copies, while the 12-inch vinyl is limited to 250.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)