



Blending elements of dark electro-pop and industrial, Washington, DC’s Technophobia has announced the release of a series of singles leading up to the band’s long awaited sophomore album. With the October 2 appearance of the “Rattle In Your Chest” single, available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, the song acts as the first taste of the upcoming Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars, showcasing Katie and Stephen Petix’s emotive layers of darkly melodic electronics and vocals. “Rattle In Your Chest” marks the first new material from Technophobia since the band’s acclaimed Flicker Out debut album in 2016, followed by several years of performances promoting the Working Order Records imprint and raising awareness for charities in the DC area. Some of Us Are Looking at the Stars is due for release on December 4 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)