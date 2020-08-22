



Quarantine and the collapse of western civilization are minor inconveniences to Clint Carney as System Syn debuts the first music video for “Once Upon a Second Act,” the title track to his new record. Produced and directed by Carney, the video is a bleak noir postcard from a lonely, polluted, and rust-rotten metropolis to match the memento mori tone of the song. While this marks the first new System Syn video since 2014‘s “Daydream From a Deathbed,” Carney has kept busy in the interim creating videos for AL1CE, Elias Black, and Mankind is Obsolete; as well, he recently unveiled his soundtrack to Dry Blood, a 2017 slasher horror movie he wrote and starred in. Once Upon a Second Act was independently released on June 26, and is now available to purchase in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp. To celebrate the release of the “Once Upon a Second Act,” a two-week pre-order is now available on the band’s website for two exclusive T-shirt designs featuring imagery from the video.









System Syn

Brian H. McLelland (BMcLelland)