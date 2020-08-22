Aug 2020 21

System Syn unveils new music video from latest album0

Quarantine and the collapse of western civilization are minor inconveniences to Clint Carney as System Syn debuts the first music video for “Once Upon a Second Act,” the title track to his new record. Produced and directed by Carney, the video is a bleak noir postcard from a lonely, polluted, and rust-rotten metropolis to match the memento mori tone of the song. While this marks the first new System Syn video since 2014‘s “Daydream From a Deathbed,” Carney has kept busy in the interim creating videos for AL1CE, Elias Black, and Mankind is Obsolete; as well, he recently unveiled his soundtrack to Dry Blood, a 2017 slasher horror movie he wrote and starred in. Once Upon a Second Act was independently released on June 26, and is now available to purchase in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp. To celebrate the release of the “Once Upon a Second Act,” a two-week pre-order is now available on the band’s website for two exclusive T-shirt designs featuring imagery from the video.
 

 

 

System Syn
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Brian H. McLelland (BMcLelland)

