



An IndieGoGo campaign has been launched for Synthcore Dreams, the latest comic book project of Jeremy Frazier paying tribute to the industrial music scene. Announced nearly a year ago as a parnership between Creamy Rat Studios and Distortion Productions, the first volume of the series – Record Deal of the Apocalypse – is presented as a 72-page comic book with corresponding soundtrack curated by Daveoramma (of Society Burning); the soundtrack features original tracks and exclusive remixes by the likes of 16volt, Bloodwire, Centhron, Chemlab, Cyanotic, Hate Dept., Leæther Strip, Red Lokust, Microwaved, Skrew, and more. As well, many of the characters featured in the book were created as heroic homages to the participating musicians, drawn by artists Alfonso Pinedo (Power Rangers, Transformers) and Bart Buytaert (Graveworm), with the story described by Frazier as “A wild post apocalyptic story with lots of action, comedy, tragedy, and a little bit of romance… plus a large helping of craziness!” Inspired by the annual ColdWaves memorial event and featuring a tribute to Jamie Duffy, profits from Synthcore Dreams going toward the Darkest Before Dawn and Electronic Saviors charities, with additional perks from the campaign including two T-shirt and work shirt designs, original art, sketches, and inked pages, paddles (“Why not? Get freaky with us!”), and the opportunity to be rendered as a featured character in the book.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)