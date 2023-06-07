



Over the last five years, Jeremy Frazier has been celebrating the industrial and underground electronic music scene with his Synthcore Dreams comic book project. Now, he has launched an IndieGoGo Campaign for what will be the third and possibly final entry in the trilogy, complete with a soundtrack accompaniment featuring numerous artists and bands – some of which are featured as characters in its 48 pages of black & white post-apocalyptic sci-fi action. The title was created by Frazier and Creamy Rat Studios in partnership with Distortion Productions, illustrated by Zoran Jankovic with cover art and lettering by Alfonso Pinedo (Power Rangers, Transformers), and with distribution by Daveoramma (Society Burning); the double-CD soundtrack to Synthcore Dreams will include tracks by Chemlab, Rabbit Junk, Bellhead, Pitchshifter, ConformCo, GoFight, Hate Dept., Die Robot, 16volt, Acumen Nation, Dogtablet, UCNX, SMP, Red Lokust, Cyanotic, and more.







With a flexible goal of $3,000, which will primarily cover printing costs for the book and CD, perks for the campaign include autograph cards, a complete edition containing three albums and four comics in digital and CD formats, exclusive cover art, T-shirts, prints, stickers, a watercolor painting, and possibly a 10-inch action figure. Additional proceeds from the campaign will be donated to Darkest Before Dawn and Electronic Saviors for suicide prevention, cancer research, and people struggling with mental health.

Synthcore Dreams

IndieGogo Campaign, Facebook

Creamy Rat Studios

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Society Burning

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Darkest Before Dawn

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Electronic Saviors

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)