



With the Los Angeles darkwave band’s latest album now released, Synical has unveiled a new music video for the title track, “This Will All Happen Again.” As some fans have described the band’s music as a “soundtrack for the downfall of civilization,” both the song and the album follow themes of the cycles of destructive behavior inherent in the human condition; in a recent InterView with ReGen , founder and front man Brian Haught explains the title as “a reference to when I was touring in Germany and got to see the remains of a WWII death camp on a day off. Some younger people visiting there, mostly not German, were very uncomfortable with that part of history and I felt that if you try to erase and replace the real history and horror of what humans have done to each other, the world is destined to repeat itself unless we stop making those same mistakes – this will all happen again.” As such, the video features colorful and distorted images of Haught in a prison, singing from behind barbed wire, while footage of various historical events play out the grim reality of the song’s themes.







“This Will All Happen Again” marks the third video from the album, following “Homesick” and “False Nature.” Mixed by the legendary John Fryer (Black Needle Noise, COP International), This Will All Happen Again was released on July 21 via Cleopatra Records, now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats through Bandcamp and the Cleopatra webstore.





Synical

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)