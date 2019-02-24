Symbion Project signs to FOIL Imprints for tenth album





Dark electronic act Symbion Project has announced its tenth studio album, Backscatter, on the FOIL Imprints label. Following 2017’s Gishiki, the album’s 10 tracks continue the project’s signature heavy layers of synths and drum machines with founder Kasson Crooker’s debut performance on the traditional Japanese koto instrument and Japanese spoken-word poetry provided by his fiancé Maki Waza. A video for the album track “Nature Abhors a Vacuum,” created by Crooker and incorporating SEM flower images provided by Tomoya Matsuura, is now available to view on YouTube as a special preview of the record. Backscatter will be available on March 8 via Bandcamp in digital and vinyl formats, with a release on other digital platforms March 22.





