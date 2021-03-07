



Manchester electro/punk act Syd.31 has announced the release of its third full-length album, Machine Ready, with front man Jason “Dr. Magic” Pearson calling it his “first ever truly solo album.” Performing and producing the record entirely on his own due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, Pearson drew creative inspiration for the follow-up to 2019’s Walk Amongst Rebels from the Satanic panic directed toward rock & roll music of the late ’70s and early ’80s; “I was left wondering what these bands sounded like years before ever hearing them,” Pearson states, “Only my imagination could tell me.” Among these bands were the likes of WASP, Sex Pistols, Alice Cooper, Misfits, The Damned, Discharge, Therapy?, and The Cramps, with Pearson further commenting that “All these horror punk and shock metal artists they panicked over helped me formulate a sound I’ve finally captured.” He further indicates the influence of hip-hop artists like N.W.A., Eric B, and Rakim in the percussion and drum programming, using Synclavier and 808 sounds throughout the record, while the lyrical themes continue Syd.31’s penchant for “only singing about true events and real people.” With mixing and mastering provided by Chris Oscillate at Oscillate Recordings, Machine Ready is due for release on April 2 via the artist’s own Dys.13 Records in digital and CD formats; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp, with album tracks “It Came to This” and “Demon Night” available to preview stream.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)