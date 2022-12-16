



From the island city of Alameda in the San Francisco Bay comes Vague Lanes, the new darkwave duo consisting of Mike Cadoo and Badger McInnes, with the Swiss Dark Nights imprint announcing the band’s Foundation and Divergence debut album. Drawing on a classically gothic brand of post-punk, the band’s sound is fueled by an amalgam of forceful drum machines and frigid synth textures underscoring Cadoo’s and McInnes’ dual bass guitar attack; furthermore, the album delivers themes of depression, alcoholism, Catholic controveries, and the breakdown of the human psyche. Foundation and Divergence is due for release in digital and CD formats via Swiss Dark Nights on December 24, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp, where three tracks can now be preview streamed. Both veterans of the Bay Area music scene, Badger McInnes is best known for his work in goth/rock acts Here We Burn and After the Apex, while Mike Cadoo’s background is in the experimental glitch-laden electronics of Gridlock, Dryft, and Bitcrush, as well as being the founder of the n5MD label; both are left-handed, performing 4-string and 6-string bass, with the pair insisting that Vague Lanes is no novelty act. Previously, the band had released a Cassette demo last December, available via Bandcamp, and featuring drums by Leonard Ovo.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)