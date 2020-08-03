



Since the its foundation in 1982, Swans has been a definitive and pioneering force in American experimental music; emerging from the no wave scene of New York City and going on to incorporate and influence post-punk, post-rock, noise, industrial, and all points in between, Michael Gira has helmed the band through numerous incarnations and stylistic permutations. Shot and edited by Marco Porsia and funded via Kickstarter, Where Does a Body End? chronicles that journey, with the acclaimed documentary to receive a widespread release on DVD and Blu-ray on September 11, with pre-orders for standard and deluxe editions available now via MVD Entertainment Group. Showcasing numerous never-before-seen videos, photographs, and recordings, the feature includes interviews with Swans’ various members over the years like Jarboe, Norman Westberg, Thor Harris, Paul Wallfisch, Larry Mullins, and the late Bill Rieflin, as well as musical peers like Blixa Bargeld (Einstürzende Neubauten), Thurston Moore and Lee Renaldo (Sonic Youth), JG Thrilwell (Foetus), Karen O (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Daniel Miller (Mute Records), Steve Von Toll (Neurosis), Dana Schecter (Angels of Light), and many more. Where Does a Body End? has enjoyed success at such international film festivals as Sydney Underground Film Festival, Cinemateket Music Film Festival in Copenhagen, LUFF Lausanne Underground Film Festival in Switzerland, Doc N Roll Festival in the U.K., Chicago Underground Film Festival, and many others around the world.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)