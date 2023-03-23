



Even a creative force as powerful as Swans was not spared from the debilitating effects of the pandemic as the band had been forced to cancel touring plans for the 2019 Leaving Meaning album. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Michael Gira used this period of uncertainty and isolation to begin work on a new record, writing songs that he states were “always informed by the suspicion that these could be my last.” With the chanting and ritualistic “Paradise is Mine” serving as its introductory single, revealed by way of a lyric video on March 22, The Beggar was recorded and mixed at Berlin’s Candy Bomber Studio, with Gira expressing an optimistic view of the album’s creation, likening the experience to “the moment in The Wizard of Oz when the film changes from black-and-white to color.” going on to clarify his favorite color as pink. Written and produced by Gira, The Beggar features longtime Swans and Angels of Light members like Kristof Hahn, Larry Mullins, Ben Frost, Dana Schechter, Christopher Pravdica, Phil Puleo, and backing vocalists Jennifer Gira, Lucy Kruger, and Laura Carbone. The album is due for release via Mute and Young God Records on June 23, with pre-orders available in multiple formats, including digital, two-disc CD, and two-LP vinyl; autographed copies are available via the Young God webstore. Furthermore, Swans will be touring throughout 2023, with European and U.K. dates spanning May 20 to August 26, and North American dates throughout September. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Young God website.









Swans

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Young God Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)