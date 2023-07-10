



It has been five years since Sunshine Blind last operated, but the songwriting duo of Caroline Blind and CWHK hav renewed their working partnership, following the digital reissuing of the goth/rock band’s first three albums. “It seems we both came full circle,” Blind says, expressing her enthusiasm at the opportunity to write new material; “I don’t know if there was anything to the timing, besides both of us exhausting our searches for people to fill the roles that we each played for the other in the past,” she continues, going on to say that the duo will be writing and recording, although there are currently no plans to perform live due to living on opposite coasts.

Sunshine Blind had originally been active from 1991 to 2003, releasing the albums Love the Sky to Death in 1995, Liquid in 1997, and finally in 2003, I Carry You, all of which are now available on Bandcamp, Spotify, and all major digital outlets. After the dissolution of their marriage, Blind and CWHK would reunite Sunshine Blind for one-off shows and festival appearances from 2010 to 2018, with William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse) and Geoff Bruce (Faith and the Muse, Christ vs Warhol) serving as the rhythm section for the live band during this period. Caroline Blind subsequently embarked on a solo career, releasing The Spell Betweem in 2020, the Tribe remix album the following year, along with several standalone and compilation singles.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)