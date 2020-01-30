



From Ontario, Canada comes one of the hard rocking quartet known as Sumo Cyco, who after several years building up a devoted fanbase and a solid reputation as one of the hardest working bands in heavy music today, has landed a worldwide contract with prominent metal label Napalm Records. The collective band members share their excitement for this deal, commenting that they “have been patiently waiting for the right moment and partners to collaborate with,” a testament to the group’s D.I.Y. attitude and viral savvy. With influences ranging from metal and hard rock to pop, punk, and dancehall, the band has released two full-length albums, self-produced several music videos, and toured extensively over the past several years, sharing the stage with goth/industrial acts like The Birthday Massacre and Army of the Universe, to supporting metal act and new label mates Jinger in North America; most recently, the band conducted its own headlining tour in the U.K. during the last two months of 2019. Sumo Cyco is now a support act for dark rock act The 69 Eyes on the Hell Has No Mercy Tour, sharing the bill with The Crowned and Wednesday 13; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

Lead vocalist and front woman Skye “Sever” Sweetnam had as a teen opened for Britney Spears, earning a Juno award nomination, and had been signed to Capitol Records before forming Sumo Cyco in 2011 with guitarist Matt “MD13” Drake and drummer Matt “Trozzi.” Bassist Oscar Anesetti joined in 2017, having previously served as bassist for The Rabid Whole. Among the band’s numerous awards are the “Best Female-Fronted” band at the Toronto Independent Music Awards, Indie Week Canada in 2013, “Best of the Fest” in 2014 and “Best Hard/Loud Recording” in 2015 at the Hamilton Music Awards.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)