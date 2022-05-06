



Ontario, Canada’s Sumo Cyco is a band that knows how to hustle, having built up a formidable reputation over more than a decade for boisterous live performances suitable to the band’s adventurous fusion of alt. metal, punk, electro, and pop. Now, the band is taking North America by storm with an extensive touring cycle in celebration of the highly acclaimed Initiation album, released in 2021 via Napalm Records. Having already begun as the support act for hard rockers Buckcherry and Blacktop Mojo, Sumo Cyco will then embark on a series of headlining dates with support from Black Satellite, before concluding as support for Icon For Fire and Awake at Last; “As we embark on our first tours since the pandemic began in 2020,” vocalist Skye “Sever” Sweetnam comments, “it feels like things have been ramping up from zero to sixty real fast.” With a full itinerary of dates throughout May, June, and to the end of July, a full listing of tour dates can be found on Sumo Cyco’s website.







In addition, the group has revealed a new music video for “Cyclone” off the aforementioned Initiation album; directed by Sumo Cyco with band shots filmed by Francesca Ludikar, the video is as turbulent as the song, with Sweetnam explaining its themes to be “about the unpredictable scenarios life can throw at us all. We just have to hang on.”

Initiation was released on May 7, 2021, with a deluxe digital edition featuring four additional tracks arriving on October 8. Both versions of the album are available via the Napalm Records webstore and Bandcamp, with the band and label offering both at a specially discounted price until May 17.





Sumo Cyco

Napalm Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)