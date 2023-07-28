



As Julie and Justin Rose gear up for the release of their sophomore album as Summore, the duo has unveiled its second single, “Dust.” With a steady, driving rhythms that pulse beneath ethereal vocals, the song’s themes revolve around impermanence and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of trauma; written about the aftermath of a near-fatal car accident, the band explains, “Even in the face of adversity, we possess immeasurable strength, which we hope serves as a testament to the power of the human spirit.” The accompanying video was shot and directed by Summore, with Julie and Justin traversing a stark yet vibrantly lit maze of rock and sand, evoking the desert landscapes of classic goth/rock and post-punk.







“Dust” follows up on the “Magic Pill” single, both signaling the forthcoming New Pain; due for release on August 27, the album can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp in digital and limited edition transparent purple vinyl formats. New Pain marks Summore’s second full-length effort after the 2021 release of Surfaces, available digitally as a name-your-price item, along with CD and limited edition transparent blue vinyl formats.





Summore

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)