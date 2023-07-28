Jul 2023 28

Summore reveals second single and video from forthcoming sophomore album0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
As Julie and Justin Rose gear up for the release of their sophomore album as Summore, the duo has unveiled its second single, “Dust.” With a steady, driving rhythms that pulse beneath ethereal vocals, the song’s themes revolve around impermanence and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of trauma; written about the aftermath of a near-fatal car accident, the band explains, “Even in the face of adversity, we possess immeasurable strength, which we hope serves as a testament to the power of the human spirit.” The accompanying video was shot and directed by Summore, with Julie and Justin traversing a stark yet vibrantly lit maze of rock and sand, evoking the desert landscapes of classic goth/rock and post-punk.
 

 
“Dust” follows up on the “Magic Pill” single, both signaling the forthcoming New Pain; due for release on August 27, the album can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp in digital and limited edition transparent purple vinyl formats. New Pain marks Summore’s second full-length effort after the 2021 release of Surfaces, available digitally as a name-your-price item, along with CD and limited edition transparent blue vinyl formats.
 

 

Summore
Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine