



Ohio-based darkwave act Summore has unveiled a new music video for the title track of the band’s latest effort, with “New Pain” lyrically addressing those who act recklessly and without conscience. As with the rest of the album, the song was inspired by a near-death experience, with Julie and Justin Rose delving into the nature of impermanence, survival, and even more specifically the perils of drunk driving; “It’s easy to point the finger at the person who committed the crime,” Julie explains, “but it’s far more important for me to place myself into their shoes and deconstruct their behavior as if it were my own.” Furthermore, the band explains that the song and the album is intended to remind listeners of the healing and redemptive power of music in times of darkness. The video for “New Pain” was shot and directed by VJ Vendetta.







The song follows up on the preceding “Dust” and “Magic Pill” singles, with New Pain having been released in full on August 27. As Summore’s second full-length outing after 2021’s Surfaces, New Pain is now available in digital and limited edition transparent purple double-LP vinyl on Bandcamp.





Summore

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)