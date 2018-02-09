Sulpher signs to SPV/Oblivion, announces long anticipated sophomore album





After a long hiatus, British industrial/alt. rock band Sulpher has announced that a new album, titled No One Will Ever Know, will be released in August, 2018 via SPV/Oblivion, with the “Take a Long Hard Look” single to precede the album in March. Over seven years in development, and marking the band’s first full-length album since 2003’s Spray, No One Will Ever Know was recorded at London’s Winch Studios and presents what the band considers its most uncompromising, captivating, and contemporary material yet. Formed in 2000 by guitarist/programmer Rob Holliday and drummer Steve Monti, Sulpher’s sound encompasses a melancholy toughness with gritty and metallic atmospheres that showcases the talents of these two musicians’ long histories playing with the likes of Gary Numan, Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, The Prodigy, The Mission, and Curve. Of the band’s signing to SPV/Oblivion, Holliday comments that “exciting times” lie ahead with the label “that for many, many years we have so much respect for.” Label manager Gero Herrde reciprocates, “I’ve known Rob and his management for many years and know that they’re real professionals who know exactly what they’re doing.” Sulpher has been performing live on and off over the last 18 years, but took an extended break after 2012 to focus on constructing the long awaited and much anticipated sophomore album; rounding out the quartet are longtime guitarist Andy Spillane and bassist Davey Bennet (Pop Will Eat Itself).

