



Several months ago, Suicide Puppets revealed the “Death Note” single to announce the release of a new EP; due to drop on October 13, Beyond the Veil marks the horror-themed industrial/metal band’s first new studio release in three years; following up on 2020’s Tales of Living and Dying on Slaughter Ridge Road, as well as the 2016 self-titled EP, the new EP will feature the aforementioned “Death Note,” as well as four other tracks, with pre-orders available now via all major digital outlets. To celebrate the release of Beyond the Veil, Suicide Puppets will be performing in Mechanicsburg, PA at the Lovedrafts Brewing Co.; taking place on October 14 and presented by 717 Entertainment, the all-ages show will include Novarium, Seasons, and Blood and Earth as special guests. Tickets and additional info can be found via EventBrite.











Based in Central-Pennsylvania, the five-piece band has shared the stage with the likes of Wednesday 13, The 69 Eyes, Sumo Cyco, Napalm Death, DOPE, OTEP, Soulfly, and Combichrist, and has worked closely with keyboardist/producer John Bechdel (MINISTRY, CHMCL STR8JCKT, False Icons). Additionally, Suicide Puppets won two consecutive “best metal band” awards for 2020 and 2021 at the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards. Produced by Josh Balz (ex-Motionless in White), “Death Note” was released this past April, with a music video directed, produced, and edited by C.ENT Productions following the next month.

Ilker Yücel