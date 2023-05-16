



Horror and industrial/metal seem to go hand-in-hand, and with a new EP due to arrive later this year, Pennsylvania’s Suicide Puppets aim to leave audiences begging for mercy like the victims of a sonic serial killer. Now signed to French imprint M&O Music, the band has already revelaed the “Death Note” single this past April, produced by Josh Balz (ex-Motionless in White); now to follow the lyric visualizer for the song, today sees the highly anticipated premiere of the full music video, directed, produced, and edited by C.ENT Productions, and with lighting and photography by KiddNick. “Death Note” marks the first single from the forthcoming Beyond the Veil EP, due to arrive on October 13. The EP follows up on the band’s 2016 self-titled EP; additionally, Suicide Puppets have won two consecutive “best metal band” awards for 2020 and 2021 at the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards. The band has shared the stage with the likes of Wednesday 13, The 69 Eyes, Sumo Cyco, Napalm Death, DOPE, OTEP, Soulfly, and Combichrist, and has worked closely with keyboardist/producer John Bechdel (MINISTRY, CHMCL STR8JCKT, False Icons).





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)