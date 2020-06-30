



With social distancing still in effect as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, numerous bands and artists have taken to addressing these tumultuous events lyrically and visually; such is the case for St. Louis darkwave act Stykfaktor. With the new “Distance” single and video, the band wrote the track about the difficulties in repairing broken relationships and the desire to overcome them; with all the programming and instrumentation performed by band founder Styk, he comments, “It is the time and experience that makes the process of healing even more difficult when all you can do is make a phone call and hope they answer.” Although a song about heartbreak and pride, the band also states “Distance” to be a song about accountability and forgiveness, “about seeing families and friends finding new ways to stay connected in these difficult times.” “Distance” is the first new material from Stykfactor since the July 2019 release of the Fallen album, and is now available to purchase via Bandcamp.









Stykfactor

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)