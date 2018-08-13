Strehmann unveils new single, announces new collaboration with Dutch painter Maurice Heerdink





Since its inception in 2013, Strehmann has been proclaimed as the first German musical project with lyrics dealing with homoromantic and homosexual themes, culminating in a series of singles with “Mein König” as the latest. Translating to “My King,” the song’s lyrics continue in the project’s themes in a subtler manner, with cover art provided by Dutch painter Maurice Heerdink. A music video for “Mein König,” created by Ronny Strehmann, has been posted to YouTube.







In addition, Strehmann and Heerdink will be collaborating further, with Strehmann stating that “he will support me with the visual aspects of my music project and the upcoming debut album Legende, which is scheduled for autumn 2018!”

Finally, a remix by Final Selection of Strehmann’s previous single “Schwur,” which featured Seabound’s Frank M. Spinath, has been made available as a free download via SoundCloud.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)