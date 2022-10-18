



Less than a week since the release of his debut as The Witness, Jack O’Hara Harris has revealed the latest effort from yet another of his musical endeavors, Street Preacher. No less experimental in its approach, Time to Kill follows Harris’ more rock-based predilections, its seven tracks bridging elements of noise, punk, and shoegaze. Not unlike The Witness, Harris wrote and recorded the album using primarily live instruments and drum programming, with assistance in mix and master by Preston Maddox of Bloody Knives, of which Harris had previously been a member; the opening track, “Lamentations” features lyrics taken from Lamentations of Jeremiah – chapter 3, verses 1-21. Released on October 16 via YouTube, Time to Kill marks the first release from Street Preacher since 2016’s God Isn’t Enough, with Harris currently writing and producing new material in Street Preacher, The Witness, and Teal Stripe.





