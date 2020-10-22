



From Athens, Greece comes the duo of Valisia Odell and Antonis Konstataras under the moniker of Strawberry Pills, with the latest single from the band’s upcoming debut album. “The Voyeur” showcases the pair’s blend of gothic atmospheres and energetic synthpop, with the track serving as the opening song on Murder to a Beat; with themes revolving around social issues and everyday life in Athens, the album’s title is inspired by legendary crime authoress Agatha Christie, the song and the album drawing on the relationship between violence and romance.







“The Voyeur” follows up on the introductory singles “Porcelain Face” and “Verbal Suicide.” Produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Panos Tsekouras, Murder to a Beat is due for release on October 30 via Inner Ear Records in digital and vinyl LP formats; pre-orders for the album are available now on Bandcamp, with the vinyl appearing in black and clear variants.





Strawberry Pills

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Inner Ear Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)