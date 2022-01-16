



With goth/rock act Strap On Halo going on hiatus in 2020, vocalist Layla Reyna embarked on a new musical outlet under the name of Licorice Chamber. Continuing to draw from her ethereal vocal style, her solo project further explores darkly distinctive atmospheres wrought with melodic pop hooks, with the release of the single and video for “This Love is Dark” this past December marking the first taste of what Licorice Chamber’s forthcoming The Taste of Falling debut EP has to offer. Of the EP, Reyna stated in an interview for Post-Punk.com , “It was a tumultuous time in the world and being isolated from everyone because of Covid made life hard,” going on to say that her desire to sing and create more music remained and helped her to overcome these difficulties; now based in Seattle, Reyna goes on to explain, “”My fiancé and I bought a house with enough room for me to set up shop,” with guitarists Michel Rowland (Disjecta Membra, Dreams are Like Water) and Blair Wotton (Column of Sand, Froithead) making guest apperances. The EP features the aforementioned “This Love is Dark” single, along with its Codename:Lola dance remix created by producer/musician Lee Meadows. Mixed and produced by Reyna with Jeremy Knox, and mastered by Gordon Young, The Taste of Falling EP is due for release on January 21 in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)