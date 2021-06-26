



ReGen Magazine is thrilled to be listed as a co-sponsor of the forthcoming tour from post-industrial and experimental act Stoneburner. While dates are still being booked, the King of Wolves Tour comes in celebration of the new album, Apex Predator, due for release via COP International; of the new album, founder Steven Archer explains that he “decided to write music that I feel addresses the ways modern industrial music falls short – focusing not on dance floors and clubs, but writing songs with intelligent lyrics that speak to the human condition, both in general and based on my own personal experience.” The first taste of this came in the form of the Sellout single, released on April 16; having made its premiere in Outburn , the single includes the original song alongside remixes by Klack and COP International label mates Stabbing Westward and Sick Jokes. Produced by the legendary John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), Apex Predator is due for release later in 2021.











The tour will begin with an album release party, taking place in the band’s hometown of Baltimore, MD at The Metro Gallery on Saturday, October 23. Acting as support for the show will be synthwave and electro-pop act The Rain Within, with tickets now available via eTix and additional information on the Facebook event page. Stoneburner goes on to say, “This is just the beginning,” as more dates will be added to take the tour from the fall of 2021 through to spring of 2022. Co-sponsored by COP International and fellow industrial music zine and community hub Sounds and Shadows , keep checking back with ReGen for the latest developments on the King of Wolves Tour.

Stoneburner

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

COP International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Sounds and Shadows

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)