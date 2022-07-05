



While the experimental industrial act is currently hitting the road on the latest leg of the King of Wolves Tour, Stoneburner has released a surprise single to address the tumultuous state of current events. Released today, July 5, via COP International, This Machine Kills presents three new tracks on which Steven Archer calls for people to “step up, put aside our egos, and do what we believe is not just best for us as individuals, but for our country and the world as a whole.” He goes on state that although not generally politically minded in his artistic approach, and admittedly limited in the scope of action, the EP is his attempt to take a positive stance and encourage others to use the tools they have available to enact change for the better. The opening title track features additional production and mixing by John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), who had done so for Stoneburner’s 2021 album Apex Predator, with mastering provided by Mark Alan Miller (Out Out). This Machine Kills is available now on Bandcamp, while Stoneburner continues the King of Wolves Tour with CHANT’s The Hydra Resurrection through July and August; a full listing of tour dates can be found here.





Stoneburner

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

COP International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)