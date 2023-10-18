



Helmed by Xris Smack!, STIMULATE has been one of the premier club nights for goth, fetish, and electro/industrial events in New York City for 15 years. To continue celebrating such a momentous occasion, as well as to reign in the Halloween season, STIMULATE has announced its Annual Halloween Fetish Ball, taking place on October 27. Spanning three rooms on two floors at Eris Evolution in Brooklyn, the party will feature live band performances, dominatrixes, bondage-a-gogos, a costume contest, and more; among the musical performances will be Not My God as part of The Farewell Tour, joined by fellow dark electro/industrial acts Death Loves Veronica, Snakes of Russia, and Clockwork Echo. Also appearing will be electro-pop artist Ayria on her Battle Cry Tour of North America, with DJ sets by Smack!, Johanna Constantine, Amazin’ A, and more, as well as fetish performances by Lydia Wilts, Lola Strange, and Eva ‘She Demon’ Tusquets. Furthermore, STIMULATE will be presenting the Electric Exorcism Tour on October 20, headlined by Curse Mackey and featuring support from I Speak Machine and SINE. Tickets and additional information for both events can be found STIMULATE website. STIMULATE officially began celebrations for the fifteenth anniversay on September 30 with PRIEST and Rare_DM.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)