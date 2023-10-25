



More than a full year since the U.K./Ireland-based trio made its debut with the “Darkened Eyes” single, ST///LL has announced the release of a self-titled studio album. Spearheaded by Andrew and Mark Bitch with Chris Carey, the trio presents 10 tracks of gothic-tinged death rock and post-punk, with the aforementioned “Darkened Eyes” serving as the introductory single; a music video for the song made its premiere on October 13, followed by an album sampler three days later. Sure to appeal genre fans, ST///LL is now available to pre-order on Bandcamp, due for release on November 3.













ST///LL

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)