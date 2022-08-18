



This past July saw the release of tick tick tick, the latest solo offering from pioneering artist and Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Stephen Mallinder; from that album now comes the “Shock to the Body” single, whic made its premiere on August 17 via Post-Punk.com . Wrought with a funky yet minimalist bass groove, percolating layers of synths, and Mallinder’s disaffected yet sensuous vocals, the track presents the artist’s attempts to channel the “temporal malaise of lockdown.” Having stated “rhythm is the default, the bedrock, the building block” as the album’s defining principle, “Shock to the Body” is exemplary of the kind of proto-techno IDM and modular synthesis-laden experimentation that resounds throughout tick tick tick – characteristics that can be found in much of Mallinder’s recorded output. Utilizing stop-motion objects and collages, Tulipomania created the music video for “Shock to the Body” frame-by-frame, each image carefully constructed on individual sheets of black paper.







Following up on 2019’s Um Dada, tick tick tick was released on July 15 via Dais Records, and is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats thru Bandcamp and the Dais webstore. Vinyl variants include the standard black, as well as limited quantities of red, grey, glow-in-the-dark, black-in-red, and picture disc. Additionally, Stephen Mallinder is scheduled to appear at Substance 2022 at the Los Angeles Theater this October. Further details on the event can be found here.





