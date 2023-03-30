



After making a splash with “Muddle Man” and “Angel” in late 2022, New York City artist Stella Rose has released the new single “Faithful” as her first of 2023. Written with producer Yves Rothman, the song presents a noisy intensity to contrast with the shoegazing pop of her preceding “Angel,” with the video directed by Ben Howley presenting a gritty and surreal accompaniment that recalls the dreamy disjointedness of David Lynch. “Faithful” was among the material Rothman and Stella Rose crafted together during a period of two weeks, all to be featured on the artist’s forthcoming full-length debut, titled Eyes of Glass.





Signed to KRO Records, which was co-founded by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Girlpool, Blondshell), Eyes of Glass is due for release on May 19. Of her writing process, Stella Rose explains that it’s a means to process emotions, “and when I write, I might not understand the meaning or gravity of my words, but at some point later, they’ll explain where I was and how I’ve grown. That’s how I make music: I collect things over time.” Although primarily based in New York City, Eyes of Glass was recorded in Los Angeles, with the band comprised of drummer Bosh Rothman, guitarist Sam Stewart, and Emily Retsas on bass. Stella Rose has already become a major voice in New York’s fashion and music scenes, and she will soon be performing at Madison Square Garden as the opening act for Depeche Mode, famously fronted by her father Dave Gahan.





Stella Rose

SoundCloud, Instagram

KRO Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)