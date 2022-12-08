



New York City artist and poet Stella Rose had already been making the rounds in the city’s music and fashion scene when she released her debut single this past October. Now, she presents the ethereal and processional follow-up, “Angel,” which along with its accompanying music video made its debut on PAPER on December 5; further showcasing her vocal and poetic lyrical talents, the song takes on a folkier vibe than the noisy abrasion of the preceding “Muddle Man” single, the two songs representing balance – what the artist refers to as a perfectly intertwining yin and yang. Also like “Muddle Man,” the video for “Angel” was directed by Primordialfreaks with costume design by Skye Clark; “I was very drawn to the idea of creating imagery of an angel from biblical stories and folklore,” Stella Rose explains, “the angel is unattainable to what is understood as possible – terrifyingly beautiful figments of the imagination.” Calling the song “sad but also triumphant,” the director adds that the video presents “a celebration of loss and loneliness and how the most difficult things can make life more pure in a strange sort of way.”







Although the daughter of Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan, Stella Rose names artists like Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Lana Del Rey, and Bauhaus as her primary influences on her forthcoming debut album. As on the “Muddle Man” and “Angel” singles, she is signed to KRO Records imprint, working with the label’s co-founder Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Girlpool, Blondshell) as her producer and co-writer.





